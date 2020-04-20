WORKING REMOTELY AND HOME-BASED SCHOOLING

(AGENPARL) – MELBOURNE (AUSTRALIA), lun 20 aprile 2020

The University appreciates that many of our staff who are working from home may also have additional responsibilities in assisting their children with home schooling based on the recent changes for primary and secondary schools announced by the Victorian State Government. The University will be flexible in order to assist staff to accommodate home-schooling responsibilities for their children subject to being able to deliver the full range of duties and outputs over a week. Staff with home-schooling responsibilities should discuss the options with their supervisor.

Where staff are not able to fulfil the full requirements of their role as a result of their home-schooling responsibilities but have the capacity to perform a percentage of their duties, they will need to either:

Temporarily reduce their fraction of employment to reflect the amount of work they are able to perform; or Temporarily reduce their fraction and use their accrued annual leave or long service leave to maintain their normal fraction equivalent for salary purposes. Alternatively, where the preference is not to perform any duties staff should consider applying for annual or long service leave (where accrued) for part or all part of term 2, 2020 for Victorian schools.

Where staff temporarily reduce their fraction of employment in circumstance one above, the University will still continue to pay superannuation and leave accruals on their substantive fraction.

Where, as a result of home-schooling responsibilities, staff are not able to carry out their duties, they should consider applying for annual leave, long service leave or leave without pay.

If your child’s school is prepared to consider an arrangement for schooling to take place at school, the University can provide a letter confirming the requirement for you to fulfil your role at this time. For more information contact Access HR.

More details can be found in the COVID-19 Staff Leave Guidelines and Social Distancing and Alternative Work Arrangements.

