(AGENPARL) – WARSAW (POLAND), ven 01 maggio 2020

The analysis of the availability and use of flexible forms of work as well as and degree of employees’ autonomy in terms of organizing own work time and influence on the type and nature of performed tasks.

Fonte/Source: https://stat.gov.pl/en/topics/labour-market/working-unemployed-economically-inactive-by-lfs/work-organization-and-working-time-arrangements-in-2019,12,2.html