lunedì, Luglio 27, 2020
(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), dom 26 luglio 2020

Sun 20 Dec 2020

Time: 8:00am – 1:00pm

Location: Cannon Park Racecourse car park, 585 Mulgrave Road, Woree

Website: https://www.facebook.com/WoreeMarkets/

Contact person: Alwin Koo

Phone: 0449 045 054

Don’t feel safe holding a garage sale by yourself?  Worried that those who attend are looking for more than what’s on offer?  Or simply looking for a bargain?

Woree markets alleviates those concerns and allow residents to come together to sell their pre-loved items. It’s also a fundraiser for Woree Neighbourhood Watch by way of site hire and sausage sizzles.

Commercial and home businesses are also welcome to set up in this environment. Neighbourhood Watch Woree will also have a stall to provide more information about crime prevention.

For stall site bookings: or send via Facebook.

Last updated: 27 July 2020

Fonte/Source: https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/whats-on/whats-on/event-submissions/december20-woree

