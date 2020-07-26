–> <!– –> Time: 8:00am – 1:00pm Location: Cannon Park Racecourse car park, 585 Mulgrave Road, Woree Doors Open: Website: https://www.facebook.com/WoreeMarkets/ Contact person: Alwin Koo Phone: 0449 045 054 Email: <a Notes: Video: Audio: Cost: Sale Status: Ticketlink: Category: Age group: Disability access: Alcohol: Rating: Program: Companion card: no

Don’t feel safe holding a garage sale by yourself? Worried that those who attend are looking for more than what’s on offer? Or simply looking for a bargain?

Woree markets alleviates those concerns and allow residents to come together to sell their pre-loved items. It’s also a fundraiser for Woree Neighbourhood Watch by way of site hire and sausage sizzles.

Commercial and home businesses are also welcome to set up in this environment. Neighbourhood Watch Woree will also have a stall to provide more information about crime prevention.

