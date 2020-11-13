[WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL] UNBEATEN GRAND VIEW DOWNS CLARKE IN HEART VOLLEYALL MATCHUP

(AGENPARL) – DUBUQUE (IOWA), ven 13 novembre 2020

Women’s Volleyball –

Final 1 2 3 F Clarke (Iowa) 21 8 18 0 Grand View (Iowa) 25 25 25 3 Des Moines, IA Clarke (Iowa) Indv. Leaders Grand View (Iowa) #18 Rebecca Schroeder – 8 Kills #21 Emily Box – 16 #18 Rebecca Schroeder – 2 Blocks #11 Baylie Katcher – 4 #13 Kali Milder – 10 Digs #10 Rylie Olson – 15 #18 Rebecca Schroeder – 2 Aces #9 Chevy Wagner-Chun – 1 Clarke (Iowa) Team Statistics Grand View (Iowa) 0.035 Hitting %: 0.320 3.0 Blocks: 6.0 38 Digs: 64 4 Aces: 1

League-leading Grand View University ran its overall record to 14-0 and its Heart of America Athletic Conference mark to 13-0 Thursday night in Des Moines, Iowa with a 3-0 win over Clarke University. The Vikings downed the Pride 25-21, 25-8, 25-18.

Rebecca Schroder led Clarke in kills (8), blocks (2) and service aces (2). Kali Milder (JR/Wilton, Iowa) paced the squad in digs with 10, while Alana Cooksley (JR/Dubuque, Iowa) dished out 13 assists.

Emily Box led Grand View with a match-high 16 kills.

Clarke wrapped up the fall portion of its 2020-21 slate with an 11-9 overall record. The Pride finished 7-5 in conference play and have qualified for next spring’s Heart Tournament.