venerdì, Novembre 13, 2020
Agenparl

[WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL] UNBEATEN GRAND VIEW DOWNS CLARKE IN HEART VOLLEYALL MATCHUP

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – DUBUQUE (IOWA), ven 13 novembre 2020

Women’s Volleyball – Thu, Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:35 PM

Final 1 2 3 F
Clarke (Iowa) 21 8 18 0
Grand View (Iowa) 25 25 25 3
Des Moines, IA
Clarke (Iowa) Indv. Leaders Grand View (Iowa)
#18 Rebecca Schroeder – 8 Kills #21 Emily Box – 16
#18 Rebecca Schroeder – 2 Blocks #11 Baylie Katcher – 4
#13 Kali Milder – 10 Digs #10 Rylie Olson – 15
#18 Rebecca Schroeder – 2 Aces #9 Chevy Wagner-Chun – 1
Clarke (Iowa) Team Statistics Grand View (Iowa)
0.035 Hitting %: 0.320
3.0 Blocks: 6.0
38 Digs: 64
4 Aces: 1

League-leading Grand View University ran its overall record to 14-0 and its Heart of America Athletic Conference mark to 13-0 Thursday night in Des Moines, Iowa with a 3-0 win over Clarke University.  The Vikings downed the Pride 25-21, 25-8, 25-18.

Rebecca Schroder led Clarke in kills (8), blocks (2) and service aces (2).  Kali Milder (JR/Wilton, Iowa) paced the squad in digs with 10, while Alana Cooksley (JR/Dubuque, Iowa) dished out 13 assists.

Emily Box led Grand View with a match-high 16 kills.

Clarke wrapped up the fall portion of its 2020-21 slate with an 11-9 overall record.  The Pride finished 7-5 in conference play and have qualified for next spring’s Heart Tournament.

Fonte/Source: http://www.clarkepride.com/article/3302.php

[WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL] UNBEATEN GRAND VIEW DOWNS CLARKE IN HEART VOLLEYALL MATCHUP

