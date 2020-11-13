[WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL] UNBEATEN GRAND VIEW DOWNS CLARKE IN HEART VOLLEYALL MATCHUP

(AGENPARL) – DUBUQUE (IOWA), ven 13 novembre 2020
Women’s Volleyball – Thu, Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:35 PM
|Final
|1
|2
|3
|F
|Clarke (Iowa)
|21
|8
|18
|0
|Grand View (Iowa)
|25
|25
|25
|3
|Des Moines, IA
|Clarke (Iowa)
|Indv. Leaders
|Grand View (Iowa)
|#18 Rebecca Schroeder – 8
|Kills
|#21 Emily Box – 16
|#18 Rebecca Schroeder – 2
|Blocks
|#11 Baylie Katcher – 4
|#13 Kali Milder – 10
|Digs
|#10 Rylie Olson – 15
|#18 Rebecca Schroeder – 2
|Aces
|#9 Chevy Wagner-Chun – 1
|Clarke (Iowa)
|Team Statistics
|Grand View (Iowa)
|0.035
|Hitting %:
|0.320
|3.0
|Blocks:
|6.0
|38
|Digs:
|64
|4
|Aces:
|1
League-leading Grand View University ran its overall record to 14-0 and its Heart of America Athletic Conference mark to 13-0 Thursday night in Des Moines, Iowa with a 3-0 win over Clarke University. The Vikings downed the Pride 25-21, 25-8, 25-18.
Rebecca Schroder led Clarke in kills (8), blocks (2) and service aces (2). Kali Milder (JR/Wilton, Iowa) paced the squad in digs with 10, while Alana Cooksley (JR/Dubuque, Iowa) dished out 13 assists.
Emily Box led Grand View with a match-high 16 kills.
Clarke wrapped up the fall portion of its 2020-21 slate with an 11-9 overall record. The Pride finished 7-5 in conference play and have qualified for next spring’s Heart Tournament.
