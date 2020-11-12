[WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL] SPIKERS CLAIM 4-SET WIN OVER C-SC

(AGENPARL) – DUBUQUE (IOWA), gio 12 novembre 2020

Women’s Volleyball –

Final 1 2 3 4 F Clarke (Iowa) (11-8 / 7-4) 25 25 13 25 3 Culver-Stockton (Mo.) (2-13 / 2-10) 9 16 25 16 1 Canton, Mo Clarke (Iowa) Indv. Leaders Culver-Stockton (Mo.) #24 Megan Pressgrove – 11 Kills #2 Madison McClain – 14 #18 Rebecca Schroeder – 6 Blocks 3 Players – 2 #13 Kali Milder – 19 Digs #8 Veiuana Herman – 19 #25 Amber Cooksley – 3 Aces #12 Gabi De Jesus Colon – 1 Clarke (Iowa) Team Statistics Culver-Stockton (Mo.) 0.203 Hitting %: 0.109 8.0 Blocks: 4.0 60 Digs: 54 9 Aces: 1

Clarke University’s women’s volleyball team improved to 11-8 overall and 7-4 in Heart of America Athletic Conference play Wednesday in Canton, Mo., with a 3-1 win over Culver-Stockton College. Coach Bryndon Paulson’s squad claimed the four-set match 25-9, 25-16, 13-25 and 25-16.

Meagan Pressgrove hit .556 and floored 11 balls to lead Clarke. Tatum Brim, Gianna Garza and Amber Cooksley each had eight kills for the Pride. Alana Cooksley distributed 26 assists, Kali Milder had 19 digs and Rebecca Schroeder had six blocks.

Madison McClain had a match-high 14 kills for Culver-Stockton, which finished the 2020 season 2-13 overall and 2-10 in conference play.

Clarke will wrap up its fall schedule on Thursday, taking on league-leading Grand View University at 7 p.m. in Des Moines, Iowa.