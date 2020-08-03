martedì, Agosto 4, 2020
[WOMEN’S TENNIS] WOMEN’S TENNIS EARNS ITA ALL-ACADEMIC HONORS

(AGENPARL) – WEST POINT (GEORGIA) lun 03 agosto 2020

Women’s Tennis | Mon, Aug. 3, 2020 at 2:25 PM

WEST POINT, Ga. (Aug. 3, 2020) – The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) announced Thursday the NAIA All-Academic Scholar-Athlete and All-Academic Team recipients for women’s tennis and the Point University women’s tennis team earned recognition in both categories due to their efforts in the classroom.

Maria Martinez, Kathryn Gallman and Tania Herrera represented the Skyhawks by earning Scholar-Athlete honors.

“Super proud of these high performers in the classroom and the entire team,” head coach Chad Simpson said. “We want to be leaders in the classroom and these players deserve a lot of applause for their hours of hard work on their academics.”

To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, a student must have a grade point average of at least a 3.5 for the current academic year, and to be named an ITA All-Academic Team, a program must have a team grade point average of 3.2 for the current academic year. The Skyhawks finished the school year with an overall grade point average of 3.49.

