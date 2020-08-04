WOMEN’S TENNIS SERVES UP SUCCESS ON THE COURT, IN THE CLASSROOM

(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, mar 04 agosto 2020

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa women’s tennis team has been named an Intercollegiate Tennis Association ( ITA ) All-Academic Team for the fifth consecutive year.

All 10 members of the team also earned ITA Scholar-Athlete awards individually, marking the first time that an entire UH women’s team has been honored for academic excellence.

Student-athlete Michelle Pits became the third Rainbow Wahine to earn the Scholar-Athlete award for all four years of her collegiate career, joining Alzbeta Houbova (2016–19) and Martina Kostalova (2012–15). Players Nikola Dolakova and Petra Melounova are three-time recipients for the honor, while redshirt junior Sophia Storch earned the academic achievement for the second time.

The Rainbow Wahine have earned the ITA All-Academic Team a total of 10 times. Since 1983, the women’s team has had 96 players earn ITA Scholar-Athlete awards.

Fonte/Source: https://www.hawaii.edu/news/2020/08/03/ita-all-academic-team/