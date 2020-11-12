giovedì, Novembre 12, 2020
Breaking News

USA, IL DEMOCRATICO RAPHAEL WARNOCK ARRESTATO NEL 2002 PER AVER OSTACOLATO LE…

USA: AGGIORNAMENTO ELEZIONI USA 2020 ORE 3:58 PM ORA LOCALE

USA, CARLSON (FOX NEWS): «CI SONO NUOVE INFORMAZIONI SUI MORTI CHE VOTANO…

MERCOLEDì 11 NOVEMBRE 2020 – 274ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

USA, IL RAPPRESENTANTE DELLA CAMERA DEL GOP DEL CONNECTICUT è STATO DICHIARATO…

SANITA’ CAMPANIA, DI MAIO: IMMAGINI DEL CARDARELLI SONO SCIOCCANTI, INTERVENIRE COME STATO

USA, MCENANY (TRUMP) ANNUNCIA 234 PAGINE CHE ACCUSANO IRREGOLARITà ELETTORALI NEL MICHIGAN

PRESS RELEASE: PM HAILS ‘HERCULEAN EFFORT’ OF LIFE SCIENCE COMPANIES TO DEFEAT…

COVID, SALVINI: ARCURI SI OCCUPERÀ DEL VACCINO, CON QUESTO GOVERNO NON C’È…

DECRETO-LEGGE PROROGA MISURE CONTRASTO COVID-19: APPROVAZIONE IN AULA

Agenparl

[WOMEN’S SOCCER] PRIDE PICK UP 2-1 HEART ROAD WIN OVER RAVENS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – DUBUQUE (IOWA), gio 12 novembre 2020

Women’s Soccer – Wed, Nov. 11, 2020 at 9:00 PM

Final 1 2 F
Clarke (Iowa) ( 7-3-0;6-3-0) 1 1 2
Benedictine (Kan.) ( 7-3-1;7-3-1) 0 1 1
Atchison, KS
Scoring Summary
Period Time Player
1 35:47 Samantha Brookens (Clarke (Iowa))
2 50:03 Annabelle Hoog (Benedictine (Kan.))
2 83:13 Shannon Catchur (Clarke (Iowa))
Clarke (Iowa) Indv. Leaders Benedictine (Kan.)
2 Players (#4,#15) – 1 Goals #2 Annabelle Hoog – 1
2 Players (#4,#25) – 1 Assists None
#4 Shannon Catchur – 3 Shots #13 Rachel Beffa – 9
#0 Brynlee Ward – 12 Saves #12 Olivia Berry – 2
Clarke (Iowa) Team Statistics Benedictine (Kan.)
7 (6) Shots (on goal) 23 (13)
12 Saves 4
3 Fouls 10
2 Corner Kicks 5
0 Offsides 1

Clarke University’s women’s soccer team broke back into the win column on Wednesday with a 2-1 Heart of America Athletic Conference win over Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. The Pride snapped a two-game losing streak, improving to 7-3 overall and 6-3 in league play.  Benedictine fell to 7-3-1 and 7-3-1 in Heart action.

Samantha Brookens (SR/Platteville, Wis.) goal in the 36th minute off an assist from Shannon Catchur (FR/Valparaiso, Ind.) put the Pride up 1-0.  That score stood until Benedictine’s Annabelle Hoog’s unassisted goal evened things up in the game’s 51st minute.  Catchur scored what would prove to be the game-winner, finding the back of the net in the 84th minute to put Clarke up 2-1.  Lindsay Wardlow (JR/Davenport, Iowa) was credited with the assist.

Benedictine owned a 23-7 advantage in shots.  Thirteen of the Ravens shots were on-goal, while six Clarke shots were on-goal.

Clarke’s Brynlee Ward (JR/Pocatello, Idaho) recorded 12 saves in goal.

Clarke will wrap up the home portion of its 2020 fall slate on Saturday, hosting Heart rival Central Methodist University.  Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

Fonte/Source: http://www.clarkepride.com/article/3300.php

Post collegati

[WOMEN’S SOCCER] PRIDE PICK UP 2-1 HEART ROAD WIN OVER RAVENS

Redazione

[MEN’S SOCCER] ACEBRON’S GOLDEN GOAL LEADS SKYHAWKS TO VICTORY

Redazione

[WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL] HEART WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT POSTPONED TO SPRING

Redazione

[WOMEN’S BASKETBALL] PRIDE DOWN NO. 16 ST. FRANCIS IN SEASON OPENER

Redazione

[WOMEN’S BASKETBALL] NO. 13 CLARKE WOMEN OPEN TONIGHT AT USF

Redazione

[FOOTBALL] CLARKE OPTS OUT OF REMAINING 2020 FOOTBALL SLATE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More