[WOMEN’S SOCCER] PRIDE PICK UP 2-1 HEART ROAD WIN OVER RAVENS

(AGENPARL) – DUBUQUE (IOWA), gio 12 novembre 2020

Women’s Soccer –

Final 1 2 F Clarke (Iowa) ( 7-3-0;6-3-0) 1 1 2 Benedictine (Kan.) ( 7-3-1;7-3-1) 0 1 1 Atchison, KS Scoring Summary Period Time Player 1 35:47 Samantha Brookens (Clarke (Iowa)) 2 50:03 Annabelle Hoog (Benedictine (Kan.)) 2 83:13 Shannon Catchur (Clarke (Iowa)) Clarke (Iowa) Indv. Leaders Benedictine (Kan.) 2 Players (#4,#15) – 1 Goals #2 Annabelle Hoog – 1 2 Players (#4,#25) – 1 Assists None #4 Shannon Catchur – 3 Shots #13 Rachel Beffa – 9 #0 Brynlee Ward – 12 Saves #12 Olivia Berry – 2 Clarke (Iowa) Team Statistics Benedictine (Kan.) 7 (6) Shots (on goal) 23 (13) 12 Saves 4 3 Fouls 10 2 Corner Kicks 5 0 Offsides 1

Clarke University’s women’s soccer team broke back into the win column on Wednesday with a 2-1 Heart of America Athletic Conference win over Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. The Pride snapped a two-game losing streak, improving to 7-3 overall and 6-3 in league play. Benedictine fell to 7-3-1 and 7-3-1 in Heart action.

Samantha Brookens (SR/Platteville, Wis.) goal in the 36th minute off an assist from Shannon Catchur (FR/Valparaiso, Ind.) put the Pride up 1-0. That score stood until Benedictine’s Annabelle Hoog’s unassisted goal evened things up in the game’s 51st minute. Catchur scored what would prove to be the game-winner, finding the back of the net in the 84th minute to put Clarke up 2-1. Lindsay Wardlow (JR/Davenport, Iowa) was credited with the assist.

Benedictine owned a 23-7 advantage in shots. Thirteen of the Ravens shots were on-goal, while six Clarke shots were on-goal.

Clarke’s Brynlee Ward (JR/Pocatello, Idaho) recorded 12 saves in goal.

Clarke will wrap up the home portion of its 2020 fall slate on Saturday, hosting Heart rival Central Methodist University. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.