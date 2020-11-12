[WOMEN’S SOCCER] PRIDE PICK UP 2-1 HEART ROAD WIN OVER RAVENS

(AGENPARL) – DUBUQUE (IOWA), gio 12 novembre 2020
Women’s Soccer – Wed, Nov. 11, 2020 at 9:00 PM
|Final
|1
|2
|F
|Clarke (Iowa) ( 7-3-0;6-3-0)
|1
|1
|2
|Benedictine (Kan.) ( 7-3-1;7-3-1)
|0
|1
|1
|Atchison, KS
|Scoring Summary
|Period
|Time
|Player
|1
|35:47
|Samantha Brookens (Clarke (Iowa))
|2
|50:03
|Annabelle Hoog (Benedictine (Kan.))
|2
|83:13
|Shannon Catchur (Clarke (Iowa))
|Clarke (Iowa)
|Indv. Leaders
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|2 Players (#4,#15) – 1
|Goals
|#2 Annabelle Hoog – 1
|2 Players (#4,#25) – 1
|Assists
|None
|#4 Shannon Catchur – 3
|Shots
|#13 Rachel Beffa – 9
|#0 Brynlee Ward – 12
|Saves
|#12 Olivia Berry – 2
|Clarke (Iowa)
|Team Statistics
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|7 (6)
|Shots (on goal)
|23 (13)
|12
|Saves
|4
|3
|Fouls
|10
|2
|Corner Kicks
|5
|0
|Offsides
|1
Clarke University’s women’s soccer team broke back into the win column on Wednesday with a 2-1 Heart of America Athletic Conference win over Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. The Pride snapped a two-game losing streak, improving to 7-3 overall and 6-3 in league play. Benedictine fell to 7-3-1 and 7-3-1 in Heart action.
Samantha Brookens (SR/Platteville, Wis.) goal in the 36th minute off an assist from Shannon Catchur (FR/Valparaiso, Ind.) put the Pride up 1-0. That score stood until Benedictine’s Annabelle Hoog’s unassisted goal evened things up in the game’s 51st minute. Catchur scored what would prove to be the game-winner, finding the back of the net in the 84th minute to put Clarke up 2-1. Lindsay Wardlow (JR/Davenport, Iowa) was credited with the assist.
Benedictine owned a 23-7 advantage in shots. Thirteen of the Ravens shots were on-goal, while six Clarke shots were on-goal.
Clarke’s Brynlee Ward (JR/Pocatello, Idaho) recorded 12 saves in goal.
Clarke will wrap up the home portion of its 2020 fall slate on Saturday, hosting Heart rival Central Methodist University. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.
