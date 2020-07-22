[WOMEN’S SOCCER] NANCY MALDONADO JOINS THE POINT UNIVERSITY WOMEN’S SOCCER TEAM

(AGENPARL) – WEST POINT (GEORGIA) mer 22 luglio 2020

West Point, GA –

Another eager recruit is joining the Point University women’s soccer program! Nancy Maldonado is a transfer student who previously attended Georgia Military College. She is a 5’5″ goalkeeper who graduated from Apalachee High School in 2019. She chose to attend Point University “because I fell in love with the school the first time I visited. I loved the environment, the campus, classrooms, professors, and definitely the coaches and my new teammates! I also loved the fact that it’s a Christian school, so not only am I going to school and playing soccer, but I am also getting the opportunity to learn more about Christ and his teachings,” she said.

About Maldonado Coach Douglas said, “Nancy came to visit Point around January of 2019 but decided to attend GMC instead. She sustained a knee injury prior to competition at GMC so she technically hasn’t played college soccer yet. She’s doing well with her rehab and I expect her to be close to 100% when we get started next month. She makes big saves and has a hunger to improve.”