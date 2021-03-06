[WOMEN’S SOCCER] DROVERS OFFENSE STAYS RED-HOT AGAINST SAGU

(AGENPARL) – CHICKASHA (OKLAHOMA) sab 06 marzo 2021

CHICKASHA, Okla. – Tuesday evening, the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (7-3, 2-2 SAC) continued their impressive play on the offensive side of the ball. The Drovers strung together an 11-0 shutout against Southwestern Assemblies of God University (4-4, 1-2 SAC).

Over the last two games, USAO has outscored their opponents 23-1.

The Drovers had a fairly modest first half, taking a 3-0 lead into the break. Following halftime, USAO poured on the offense, striking for EIGHT goals in the second half.

Lindsay Daugherty (SR/Arlington, TX) and Alicia Rey (FR/Valladolid, Spain) each led the charge with three goals a piece. Rey also added a pair of assists in the win.

USAO’s new all-time leading goal scorer, Emma Rice (JR/Norman, OK), added to her record with a pair of goals in the rout. Rice also dished a pair of assists.

Mackenzie Holub (JR/Edmond, OK) scored one goal and assisted on another. Sydney Arneson (SO/Edmond, OK) and Laura Barrantes (SO/Bogota Colombia ) each scored one goal.

Keane Harrison (SO/Chester, United Kingdom) made one save as she earned the first shutout of her career.

The Drovers will aim for their third win in a row as they host Mid-America Christian University at McLaughlin Field. Kick-off is scheduled for 5:00 PM CT on the beautiful campus of USAO.

Fonte/Source: http://www.usaoathletics.com/article/2926