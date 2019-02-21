(agenparl) – nyon (ch) gio 21 febbraio 2019
The UEFA Women’s EURO 2021 qualifying draw has been made with Russia among the opponents for holders the Netherlands.
Group A: Netherlands (holders), Russia, Slovenia, Turkey, Kosovo, Estonia
Group B: Italy, Denmark, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Israel, Malta, Georgia
Group C: Norway, Wales, Belarus, Northern Ireland, Faroe Islands
Group D: Spain, Czech Republic, Poland, Moldova, Azerbaijan
Group E: Scotland, Finland, Portugal, Albania, Cyprus
Group F: Sweden, Iceland, Hungary, Slovakia, Latvia
Group G: France, Austria, Serbia, Kazakhstan, FYR Macedonia
Group H: Switzerland, Belgium, Romania, Croatia, Lithuania
Group I: Germany, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Montenegro
• The group winners and the three runners-up with the best record against the sides first, third, fourth and fifth in their sections will join hosts England in the final tournament.
• The other six runners-up will play off in October 2020 for the remaining three berths in the 16-team finals to be held the following summer.
Road to England: calendar
Qualifying group stage draw: 13:30CET, 21 February 2019, Nyon
Qualifying group stage dates: 26 August–3 September 2019, 30 September–8 October 2019, 4–12 November 2019, 2–11 March 2020, 6–14 April 2020, 1–9 June 2020, 14–22 September 2020
Play-off draw: 25 September 2020, Nyon
Play-offs (two legs): 19–27 October 2020
Final tournament draw: late 2020, England
Final tournament: July 2021, England
