21 Febbraio 2019
Breaking News

Women’s EURO 2021 qualifying draw made

Treni, primo via libera a due decreti su IV pacchetto ferroviario

Data: 9: I Miserabili

Data: 9: Campagna Amica

Data: 9: Golden Age in concerto – Poetica del Rock e dintorni

TOP 7 Alterssicherung jüdischer Kontingentflüchtlinge

Avviata attività Cyber-Defence Campus

Nieuwe jas voor personenvennootschap

Inps, Gribaudo (PD): deputati M5S non leggano velino Casaleggio, studiare i dati

FS

Agenparl English Sport

Women’s EURO 2021 qualifying draw made

by Redazione Redazione00

(agenparl) – nyon (ch) gio 21 febbraio 2019

The UEFA Women’s EURO 2021 qualifying draw has been made with Russia among the opponents for holders the Netherlands.

Group A: Netherlands (holders), Russia, Slovenia, Turkey, Kosovo, Estonia

Group B: Italy, Denmark, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Israel, Malta, Georgia

Group C: Norway, Wales, Belarus, Northern Ireland, Faroe Islands

Group D: Spain, Czech Republic, Poland, Moldova, Azerbaijan

Group E: Scotland, Finland, Portugal, Albania, Cyprus

Group F: Sweden, Iceland, Hungary, Slovakia, Latvia

Group G: France, Austria, Serbia, Kazakhstan, FYR Macedonia

Group H: Switzerland, Belgium, Romania, Croatia, Lithuania

Group I: Germany, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Montenegro

• The group winners and the three runners-up with the best record against the sides first, third, fourth and fifth in their sections will join hosts England in the final tournament.

• The other six runners-up will play off in October 2020 for the remaining three berths in the 16-team finals to be held the following summer.

Road to England: calendar

Qualifying group stage draw: 13:30CET, 21 February 2019, Nyon
Qualifying group stage dates: 26 August–3 September 2019, 30 September–8 October 2019, 4–12 November 2019, 2–11 March 2020, 6–14 April 2020, 1–9 June 2020, 14–22 September 2020
Play-off draw: 25 September 2020, Nyon
Play-offs (two legs): 19–27 October 2020
Final tournament draw: late 2020, England
Final tournament: July 2021, England

Fonte/Source: https://www.uefa.com/womenseuro/news/newsid=2586290.html?rss=2586290+Women’s+EURO+2021+qualifying+draw+made

Related posts

FS

Redazione Redazione

Understanding freedom of movement in the EU

Redazione Redazione

Preventing parasites with new vaccines

Redazione Redazione

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More