WOMEN’S DEATHS NOT SUSPICIOUS, STONEGATE ROAD, MOORTOWN, LEEDS.

The deaths of two women at their home in Leeds have been confirmed as not suspicious following post-mortem examinations.

The woman, aged 78 and 81, were found at their address in Stonegate Road, Moortown, on Sunday after a neighbour raised concerns.

The cause of their deaths is currently unascertained pending further tests, but they are not being treated as suspicious and reports are being submitted to the Coroner’s Office.

