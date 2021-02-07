domenica, Febbraio 7, 2021
[WOMEN'S BASKETBALL] WOMEN'S BASKETBALL PULLS OFF REDEMPTION WIN ON SENIOR DAY

(AGENPARL) – WEST POINT (GEORGIA) dom 07 febbraio 2021

Women’s Basketball | Sat, Feb. 6, 2021 at 9:35 PM

WEST POINT, Ga. (Feb. 6, 2021) – After falling to the Buffaloes from Milligan University earlier this season, the Point University women’s basketball team evened the score and defeated Milligan 75-57 Saturday afternoon inside West Point Park Gymnasium. This is Point’s first victory over Milligan since 2017.

Following the game, the Skyhawks honored their four seniors: Jorden Cummings, Kimberley Forbes, Sarah Meadows and Nikole Mobley.

Point advances to 12-5 overall and 11-5 in the Appalachian Athletic Conference with Saturday’s win. The Skyhawks are currently in third place in the AAC standings behind Bryan in first and Union in second. Milligan fell to 7-13 (7-10).

After trailing by four at the start of the game, Point closed out the first quarter with a 13-2 run to quickly jump ahead by double figures. The Skyhawks held on to a double-figure lead for the entire second quarter, extending their lead out to 21 off a shot from the paint by Mobley. At the break, Point led 43-26, with Iyanna McMillan leading the way with 12 points and Mobley tallying five rebounds. The Skyhawks were 18-for-32 from the field, while the Buffs were 9-for-24.

Milligan brought Point’s lead down to 12 entering the fourth quarter off two made free-throws by Halie Padgett, but the Skyhawks opened the fourth quarter on a 12-4 run to extend their lead back to 20 and the Buffs were unable to make a comeback.

Marta Gimenez led the Skyhawks with a career-high of 18 points off 8-for-15 shooting. McMillan followed with 17 points, adding on six rebounds and Williams rounded out the Skyhawks in double figures with 13 points. Forbes finished with eight points and five rebounds and Mobley had a team-high of seven rebounds and added seven points to her game line.

Up next, the Skyhawks will host Columbia College in an AAC matchup on Thursday, Feb. 11, at 5 p.m. That will be Point’s last home game of the season as the Skyhawks will close out their 2020-21 season with two road games.

   

Fonte/Source: http://www.pointskyhawks.com/article/3783

