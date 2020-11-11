[WOMEN’S BASKETBALL] WOMEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS IN CLOSE AAC MATCHUP

(AGENPARL) – WEST POINT (GEORGIA) mer 11 novembre 2020

WEST POINT, Ga. (Nov. 10, 2020) – Junior Za’kkria Robinson led all scorers with 14 points and added on eight rebounds, but it was not enough as the Point University women’s basketball team fell in Appalachian Athletic Conference play to Tennessee Wesleyan University 58-55 Tuesday night inside West Point Gym.

With Tuesday’s loss, the Skyhawks fall to 1-2 overall (0-2 AAC) and the Bulldogs advance to 2-0 overall.

Scoring leaders

Following Robinson was Hannah Williams and Nicole Izuagie with 11 points each and Kimberley Forbes posted 14 boards.

Robinson went 6-for-16 from the field, Williams was 5-for-17 and Izuagie was 4-for-12, going 3-for-6 from the perimeter.

Marta Gimenez recorded eight points, three assists and six steals.

The Bulldogs were led by Madison McClurg, who scored 11 points, going 2-for-5 from the field and 7-for-8 from the free-throw line.

Play-by-play

Gimenez put the Skyhawks on the board first after a breakaway shot off a steal in the opening minute of the game, but that was the only lead Point would hold as Tennessee Wesleyan would go on to score the next 10 points of the game. The Bulldogs would work their lead out to 12 entering the second half.

In the third quarter, Point would go on a 13-3 run to trail by three with less than four minutes left in the quarter. The run began after back-to-back made shots by Williams. With less than two minutes left, Izuagie connected for a three-pointer off of an assist by Gimenez to trail by two.

In the fourth quarter, The Bulldogs increased their lead back out to seven after McClurg went 3-for-4 from the free-throw line. Iyanna McMillan answered back, sinking a two-pointer and securing the and one from a Bulldogs’ foul off the shot. Robinson would bring the Skyhawks within three with less than thirty seconds left before McClurg connected for two free-throws to extend Tennessee Wesleyan’s lead back to five.

Tennessee Wesleyan’s Jordan Wright would be sent to the free-throw line twice in the last 15 seconds of play and go 3-for-4 to help hold the lead for the Bulldogs. Izuagie answered back after Wright’s first appearance at the line with a two-point fader to bring Tennessee Wesleyan’s lead back down to four. Wright would then sink two free-throws to extend the Bulldogs’ lead again back out to six before Izuagie connected for a triple off of an assist from McMillan in the final second of the game.

Up next

Point plays at home again on Saturday, Nov. 14, as they host Kentucky Christian University at 2 p.m. Home matches can be followed online at pointskyhawks.com.