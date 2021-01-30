sabato, Gennaio 30, 2021
Agenparl

[WOMEN’S BASKETBALL] WOMEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS AAC GAME AT TWU

by Redazione

(AGENPARL) – WEST POINT (GEORGIA) sab 30 gennaio 2021

Women’s Basketball | Sat, Jan. 30, 2021 at 5:25 PM

ATHENS, Tenn. (Jan. 30, 2021)- Three Skyhawks made their way into double figures for scoring, but it was not enough, as the Point University women’s basketball team suffered a 61-58 setback to Tennessee Wesleyan University for the second time this season on Saturday on the road.

Scoring leaders

Junior Marta Gimenez and freshman Hannah Williams led with team-highs of 15 points apiece. Iyanna McMillan followed with 13 points, going 4-for-11 from the field goal and 4-for-9 from beyond the three-point line.

The Bulldogs were led by Jordan Wright, who scored 23 points, going 6-for-12 from the field and 7-for-8 from the free-throw line.

Game flow

Williams put the Skyhawks on the board first after a made three-point shot seconds into the first quarter. The Skyhawks held on to the lead for the first half of the opening quarter, but the Bulldogs would go on an 8-0 run to close the quarter out and enter the second quarter ahead 17-10. TWU held on to the lead for the entire second quarter, extending its lead out to eight with two minutes remaining before the break. Back-to-back field goals by Nicole Izuagie and Williams brought the score back within four entering the second half.

In the third quarter, the Skyhawks were able to bring the game down to two points with a field goal made by Williams. However, the Bulldogs answered back with two consecutive three-pointers by Wright to extend TWU’s lead back out to eight. McMillan connected for a three-pointer in the final seconds of the quarter to bring the Bulldogs’ lead back down to five going into the final quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Point would tie the score up twice but could not regain the lead. The second tie of the quarter came under a minute left of action off a three-pointer by McMillan. Wright put the Bulldogs ahead by two following McMillan’s triple, but a made free-throw by Za’kkria Robinson put the Skyhawks down by one. That was the last chance Point would get at scoring as TWU finished the game with two made free-throws to earn the win.

Up next

With Saturday’s loss, the Skyhawks fall 10-5 (9-5 AAC) and the Bulldogs improve to 7-5 (7-5 AAC).

Point will be back in action on Monday, Feb. 1, as they host St. Andrews at 3 p.m. in an AAC matchup inside West Point Park Gymnasium.

   

Fonte/Source: http://www.pointskyhawks.com/article/3774

Redazione

