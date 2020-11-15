[WOMEN’S BASKETBALL] USAO CRUISES TO BIG WIN AGAINST SAGU

(AGENPARL) – CHICKASHA (OKLAHOMA) dom 15 novembre 2020

CHICKASHA, Okla. – Saturday afternoon, the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (3-1, 0-0 SAC) went head-to-head with Southwestern Assemblies of God University (0-3, 0-0 SAC) and the Drovers came away with an 88-69 victory. The Drovers were efficient on offense, and never trailed as they cruised to their third win of the season.

In the first quarter, the Drovers got hot from beyond the arc and took a 25-12 lead into the start of the second quarter. USAO continued to extend their lead in the second quarter, and took a 49-24 lead into the break.

Following halftime, SAGU gained some momentum on offense, but still struggled as USAO took a 71-42 lead into the final quarter.

Going into the fourth quarter, the Drovers had dominated the game, but the Lions showed some life as they outscored USAO 27-17 in the quarter. SAGU’s push was too little, too late as they failed to overcome USAO’s big lead.

For the second consecutive game, the Drovers had five players score in double figures. Aside from the well-balanced scoring attack, USAO played very unselfish basketball, dishing out 25 assists as a team.

Zaria Dorsey (JR/Bronx, NY) continued her impressive start to the season, with 20 points, five rebounds, two steals, and four blocked shots.

Tori James (SR/Blanchard, OK) knocked down six three-pointers, on her way to tallying 18 points, four rebounds, and three steals.

Jordan Bloomfield (FR/Fletcher, OK) had the best game of her young USAO career, closing with 14 points, six rebounds, and two assists.

Kaytlen Johnson (SR/Anadarko, OK) was stellar in the win, finishing just four rebounds shy of a triple-double. Johnson closed with 13 points on 6-for-9 shooting from the field, and she also added 10 assists, six rebounds, and a pair of steals.

Milagros Carrera (SO/Lima, Peru) contributed 12 points, six rebounds, five assists, and a pair of blocks on defense.

Jessica Palmer (SO/Anadarko, OK) played well off of the bench, recording seven points, six rebounds, and a trio of assists.

Tahlia Sloan-Casey (SO/Crosby, TX) added two points and three rebounds, while Anna Lua Doring-Speranza (SR/Montevideo, Uruguay) finished with two points and two assists.

The Drovers will be back in action on Thursday, November 19 when they host Southwestern Christian University inside USAO Fieldhouse at 6:00 PM CT.

