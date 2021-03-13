[WOMEN’S BASKETBALL] TICKET PUNCHED! STRONG THIRD QUARTER LIFTS PRIDE PAST NORTHWESTERN

(AGENPARL) – DUBUQUE (IOWA), sab 13 marzo 2021

Third quarter outbursts are nothing new for Clarke University’s No. 8-ranked women’s basketball team. Outrebounding its opponents by considerable margins is also a common occurrence. Coach Courtney Boyd‘s squad trailed Northwestern College (Iowa) 43-40 at halftime of Saturday’s NAIA Women’s Basketball Championship Opening Round championship in Omaha, Neb., but the Pride responded, outscoring the Red Raiders 34–16 in the third quarter and punching a ticket to the 40th annual NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship, slated for March 18-23 in Sioux City, Iowa, with a 95-78 win.

Fonte/Source: http://www.clarkepride.com/article/3394.php