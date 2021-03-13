sabato, Marzo 13, 2021
Breaking News

AL VIA “SENTIERI MUSICALI”, CAMMINI DI NOTE GUIDATI DALLE PAROLE DEI PAPI

QUAD, RESTA DA VEDERE SE IL RAGGRUPPAMENTO POSSA AFFERMARSI COME UN’ARCHITETTURA REGIONALE…

L’APPELLO DI CATERINA ALLE DONNE: “DENUNCIATE LE VIOLENZE DEI VOSTRI COMPAGNI”

IL PAPA NOMINA MONSIGNOR GIRELLI NUNZIO IN INDIA

OTTO ANNI DI PONTIFICATO, SPADARO: SONO UN FRUTTO MATURO DEL CONCILIO

SIRACUSA. ESPOSIZIONE STRAORDINARIA DEL SIMULACRO DI SANTA LUCIA

HEBDOMADA PAPAE: IL GR IN LATINO DEL 13 MARZO

OTTI ANNI DI PONTIFICATO, DAL MONDO GLI AUGURI A FRANCESCO

PA, BRUNETTA: SVOLTA E’ PARLARE DI INNOVAZIONE, PRODUTTIVITA’, DECENTRAMENTO CONTRATTUALE E METTERE…

500 ANNI DI CRISTIANESIMO NELLE FILIPPINE: LA FEDE è UN DONO

Agenparl

[WOMEN’S BASKETBALL] TICKET PUNCHED! STRONG THIRD QUARTER LIFTS PRIDE PAST NORTHWESTERN

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – DUBUQUE (IOWA), sab 13 marzo 2021

Third quarter outbursts are nothing new for Clarke University’s No. 8-ranked women’s basketball team. Outrebounding its opponents by considerable margins is also a common occurrence. Coach Courtney Boyd‘s squad trailed Northwestern College (Iowa) 43-40 at halftime of Saturday’s NAIA Women’s Basketball Championship Opening Round championship in Omaha, Neb., but the Pride responded, outscoring the Red Raiders 34–16 in the third quarter and punching a ticket to the 40th annual NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship, slated for March 18-23 in Sioux City, Iowa, with a 95-78 win.

Fonte/Source: http://www.clarkepride.com/article/3394.php

Post collegati

[WOMEN’S BASKETBALL] TICKET PUNCHED! STRONG THIRD QUARTER LIFTS PRIDE PAST NORTHWESTERN

Redazione

[WOMEN’S BASKETBALL] PRIDE TO FACE NORTHWESTERN IN OPENING ROUND FINAL

Redazione

GOVERNMENT OF CANADA SUPPORTS RECOVERY AND GROWTH OF WOMEN-LED BUSINESSES ACROSS BRITISH COLUMBIA AMID COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Redazione

MINISTER MURRAY ANNOUNCES SUPPORT FOR WOMEN-LED BUSINESSES ACROSS BRITISH COLUMBIA

Redazione

MINISTER NG TO DISCUSS IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON WOMEN AT THE ECONOMIC CLUB OF NEW YORK’S WOMEN IN BUSINESS FORUM 

Redazione

BREAST CANCER PATIENTS WHO DRINK NON-DIET SODA HAVE HIGHER DEATH RISK

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More