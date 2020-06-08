[WOMEN’S BASKETBALL] THE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM PROMOTES RUDIE DENSON TO ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH

(AGENPARL) – WEST POINT (GEORGIA) lun 08 giugno 2020

West Point, Ga. – Point University is proud to announce the promotion of Rudie Denson to Women’s Basketball Associate Head Coach. Head Coach Tory Wooley states, “I am excited to announce the promotion of Rudie Denson from assistant coach to associate head coach. We have shared the sidelines for the past six years, and she has been an integral part of creating a winning culture here at Point. She has been loyal to me, and this program and this promotion is well deserving. It’s nothing like working alongside someone who brings a lot of passion for the game of basketball and is relationship-driven. She has done an exceptional job in mentoring our student-athletes and will continue to help build our program in these roles. Coach Denson is an up and coming coach and will one day make a superb head coach.”

Denson started her coaching career as a student assistant while she finished her degree at Trinity International University. After graduating, she furthered her coaching skills at Full Package Inc., a traveling AAU basketball team, she coached and trained third through eighth-grade girls. In the season 2013-2014, just before coming to Point University, Coach Denson was the assistant coach for the Stephenson High School Lady Jaguars Women’s Basketball team. She helped lead the team to the 5A Region Elite Eight.

Rudie has been assisting Coach Wooley for the past six years and will be starting her seventh season as the Associate Head Coach. She expresses her gratitude, “I first would like to say all glory goes to God for everything in my life. Secondly, I would like to thank my support system for pushing and supporting me to do what God has called me to do. I would like to thank our Athletic Director, Alan Wilson, and our head coach, Tory Wooley, for this opportunity. Last but not least, I would like to thank our past and present student-athletes, whom I enjoy serving and leading every day. As I move forward in my career, may God continue to order my steps and give me His wisdom on this journey.”

Congratulations, Coach Rudie Denson, on your promotion and good luck this coming season!