giovedì, Agosto 6, 2020
Agenparl

[WOMEN’S BASKETBALL] STEVENSON JOINS POINT WOMEN’S BASKETBALL 2020-21 RECRUITING CLASS

Redazione

(AGENPARL) – WEST POINT (GEORGIA) mer 05 agosto 2020

Women’s Basketball | Wed, Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:10 PM

WEST POINT, Ga. (Aug. 5, 2020) – Point University women’s basketball head coach Tory Wooley announces the addition of Aissa Stevenson to the Skyhawks’ 2020-21 recruiting class.

“We’re excited about Aissa joining our basketball program,” Wooley said. “Her versatility to play on both sides of the ball and play multiple positions is what makes her special. She is a wonderful student and leads both on and off the court.”

Stevenson is a 5’8 guard from Norcross High School. Her high school team won their region Stevenson’s senior year and finished the season in the “Elite Eight”.

When asked about why she chose Point, Stevenson said: “Everyone is very welcoming and the coaches and staff care about you as an individual. I can see myself growing as a person both on and off the court at Point.”

Fonte/Source: http://www.pointskyhawks.com/article/3637

