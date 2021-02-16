[WOMEN’S BASKETBALL] SKYHAWKS LOSE BACK-AND-FORTH GAME AT BRYAN

(AGENPARL) – WEST POINT (GEORGIA) mar 16 febbraio 2021

DAYTON, Tenn. (Feb. 15, 2021) – After a fast start that saw the Point University women’s basketball team ahead by double-digits in the first quarter and the beginning of the third quarter, the Skyhawks suffered from a slow finish and lost to Bryan College 86-76, Monday night on the road.

Monday’s game concluded Point’s regular-season schedule as the Skyhawks finished 13-6 overall and 12-6 in Appalachian Athletic Conference play.

Game flow

Freshman Hannah Williams opened the game with a made 3-pointer to earn the lead for Point, which the Skyhawks would hold on to for the rest of the period. Jada Freeman would extend Point’s lead out to 10 with a little over two minutes left in the period off a two-pointer from Williams. The Skyhawks would enter the second quarter ahead 21-14.

Bryan opened the second part of the first half on a 9-2 run to tie the score at 23. The Lions would earn their first lead of the night, but a triple by Nicole Izuagie would regain the lead for the Skyhawks with a minute to go. Point would go into the break ahead 38-35, with Williams and Jasmine Griggs following Izuagie’s triple with back-to-back two-pointers.

At the start of the third quarter, Iyanna McMillan would connect for a triple from Izuagie, Williams would score her 13th point of the night off a two-pointer, and Izuagie would sink two shots from the charity stripe to put the Skyhawks ahead by 12. Bryan would answer back and go on an 18-5 run over the next five minutes to take the lead. The Lions would enter the fourth quarter ahead 57-52.

Entering the fourth quarter, Bryan would extend their lead out to 11 with back-to-back triples by Karli Combs and Shayla Ludy. Point would bring the score back within nine, three separate times in the quarter, but was unable to regain the lead from the Lions.

Game leaders

Williams scored a season-high of 22 points, adding a team-high of seven rebounds and four steals. Izuagie followed with 16 points, and Griggs and Marta Gimenez added 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Up next

With the conclusion of Point’s regular-season schedule, the Skyhawks will now turn their attention to the AAC tournament. More details on the tournament will be coming soon.