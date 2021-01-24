[WOMEN’S BASKETBALL] SKYHAWKS GET BACK ON WINNING TRACK AT MONTREAT

(AGENPARL) – WEST POINT (GEORGIA) dom 24 gennaio 2021

MONTREAT, N.C. (Jan. 23, 2021) – Led by junior Iyanna McMillan, the Point University women’s basketball team got back on the winning track Saturday afternoon with a big win over Appalachian Athletic Conference foe Montreat College, 60-40.

McMillan tied her season-high of 18 points and added seven rebounds to go along with Point’s (9-4, 8-4 AAC) strong defensive efforts that held the Cavaliers (9-8, 8-7 AAC) to only eight points in the first half.

Control from the first quarter

Montreat jumped to an early lead in the first quarter, scoring the first three points of the game. These were the only points the Cavs would score in the first 10 minutes of action as Point closed out the quarter on a 10-0 run. Marta Gimenez cut Montreat’s early lead down to one after two made baskets behind the charity stripe, and Za’kkria Robinson tied things up off one made free-throw. The combined six points scored in the game following Robinson’s made free-throw were all from behind the charity stripe. Nicole Izuagie‘s 3-pointer that provided the Skyhawks the lead was the first shot made from the field, coming with under three minutes left in the quarter. McMillan would then go on to score the next and final two baskets of the opening frame, with the first basket coming off a put-back shot following an offensive rebound and the second basket coming off a steal from a Montreat turnover.

In the second quarter, Point held Montreat to only five points as the Skyhawks went on to score 16 and extend their lead out to 18, entering the second half. At the break, the Cavs were 2-for-25 from the field and the Skyhawks were 9-for-38.

Hannah Williams opened the second half with a 3-pointer to give Point a 21 point lead. Montreat followed with two made free-throws, but McMillan answered back with a triple to put Point ahead by 22. The Skyhawks would hold on to a 20-point plus lead for nearly the rest of the game, with a 3-pointer by Montreat’s Destiny Lewis bringing Point’s lead back down to 17 with under a minute left in the game. Tasha Jackson answered Lewis’ shot from the perimeter with a two-pointer and Nikole Mobley followed with a made free-throw to put the Skyhawks back ahead by 20 points to finish the game.

Skyhawk leaders

Aissa Stevenson joined McMillan in double figures with 11 points, adding on seven rebounds as well. Gimenez finished next with eight points, seven rebounds and four assists, and Izuagie finished with seven points. Kimberley Forbes led Point with 10 rebounds.

Up next

Point will travel to face AAC foe Brenau University on Tuesday, Jan. 26. Game time is scheduled for 5 p.m.