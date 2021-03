(AGENPARL) – DUBUQUE (IOWA), sab 13 marzo 2021

Clarke University will face Northwestern College (Iowa) at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the championship game of NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship Opening Round in Omaha, Nebraska. Tip-off is set for 11 a.m. at the D.J. Sokol Arena. The winner will advance to the 40th Annual NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship, slated for March 18-23 in Sioux City, Iowa.

