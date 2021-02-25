[WOMEN’S BASKETBALL] PRIDE ADVANCE TO SEMIFINALS WITH WIN OVER EVANGEL

(AGENPARL) – DUBUQUE (IOWA), gio 25 febbraio 2021

No. 8 Clarke University chalked up its 19th win of the season Wednesday night at the Robert and Ruth Kehl Center. Coach Courtney Boyd‘s squad improved to 19-2 overall with a 66-49 Heart of America Athletic Conference quarterfinal win over Evangel University. The Pride will now entertain Benedictine College (Kan.) in Friday’s semifinal round. The Eagles advanced with an 83-76 home win over William Penn University.

Fonte/Source: http://www.clarkepride.com/article/3382.php