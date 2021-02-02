[WOMEN’S BASKETBALL] IZUAGIE SURPASSES MILESTONE, SKYHAWKS BLOW BY KNIGHTS

(AGENPARL) – WEST POINT (GEORGIA) mar 02 febbraio 2021

WEST POINT, Ga. (Feb. 1, 2021) – Nicole Izuagie surpassed 1,000 career points and the Point University women’s basketball team defeated St. Andrews University 83-54 in Appalachian Athletic Conference play Monday afternoon inside West Point Park Gymnasium.

The Skyhawks improved to 11-5 (10-5 AAC) and are currently third in the AAC standings.

Game flow

Point opened the game up on a 13-2 run, with Iyanna McMillan and Za’kkria Robinson combining for 10 of the first 13 points. The Skyhawks continued to work their lead out with a 3-pointer by McMillan with under three minutes left in the opening frame giving Point their largest lead of the quarter at 15. In the second quarter, three consecutive three-pointers, the first and latter by Izuagie and the second by McMillan, put Point ahead by 20. St. Andrews’ Dominique Cook would bring Point’s lead back down to 19 with 3:20 left in the half, but a shot from the perimeter by McMillan would put Point ahead by 22. At the half, McMillan had 21 points and was 5-for-5 in perimeter shooting.

Izuagie earned her 1000th career point in the third quarter at the free-throw line to help give the Skyhawks a 30 point lead. Back-to-back made free-throws by Robinson with 19 seconds left in the third quarter put Point ahead by 33 points entering the fourth period.

In the fourth quarter, the Skyhawks led by as many as 38 points and by no less than 27. St. Andrew’s Natalee Graham connected for back-to-back three-pointers in the second half of the quarter, but it was not enough for the Knights to come back.

In the box

McMillan led all scorers with 26 points off 9-for-15 shooting, with five of her made baskets from behind the perimeter. Robinson followed with a career-high of 20 points off 9-for-11 shooting, adding eight rebounds and Izuagie followed with 18 points. Marta Gimenez recorded six rebounds, Kimberley Forbes recorded five and Nikole Mobley had a team-high of four assists.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our ladies on how hard they played today,” Head Coach Tory Wooley said. “It was a great team win and I thought Za’Kkria (Zee) was special tonight. She is turning the corner and was huge on both sides of the ball. Iyanna’s play has been superb. She is shooting the ball well and is playing with a great deal of confidence. Lastly, we couldn’t be more proud of Nicole Izuagie on her accomplishment of 1000 career points. She has selfless teammates and she is a reflection of them and they’re all a joy to coach.”

Up next

Point will return to action on Saturday, Feb. 6, in an AAC matchup against Milligan University. Game time is scheduled for 2 p.m. and the team will be honoring their seniors on Saturday.