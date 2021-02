(AGENPARL) – DUBUQUE (IOWA), sab 06 febbraio 2021

Clarke University’s women’s basketball team got off to a fast start in its first outing since having its school record 14-game winning streak snapped earlier this week. The Pride jumped out an 11-0 start Saturday en route to a 73-53 Heart of America Athletic Conference win over Benedictine College at the Robert and Ruth Kehl Center.

Fonte/Source: http://www.clarkepride.com/article/3361.php