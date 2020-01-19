(AGENPARL) – Prescott (Arizona), dom 19 gennaio 2020

PRESCOTT, Ariz. – Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (Ariz.) women’s basketball defeated (13-3, 4-0) La Sierra University in big fashion for their fifth conference win. The Golden Eagles (12-8, 3-2) started out hot but could not answer the unrelenting offense of the Eagles (14-3, 5-0).

The Golden Eagles took a quick lead, dropping six unanswered points before Jazlyn Maletino-Faga (SR/Tracy, Calif.) hit a triple to get the Eagles on the board. Embry-Riddle would give up another five point run until Haley Villegas (SR/Anthem, Ariz.) answered with her own three. Allese Williams (SR/Canyon Country, Calif.) and Jenna Knudson (SR/Sterling, Colo.) both would go back and forth with La Sierra, bringing themselves within three. Their efforts would not be enough, as the quarter ended with Embry-Riddle down seven.

The first six minutes of the second quarter was a scrap between the two teams for the lead. Danae Ruiz (SR/Albuquerque, N.M.), Bethany Wolph (JR/Chandler, Ariz.) and Maletino-Faga would lead the early battle for the Eagles, keeping them in the game. A triple from Villegas sparked a nine point Embry-Riddle run to retake the lead. La Sierra would only score one more time before the close of the half, with ERAU leading by eight.

Maletino-Faga shut down an early effort from the Golden Eagles fighting their way back, hitting a three and field goal back to back. Ruiz would follow suit and also hit back to back buckets in the same fashion. ERAU increased their lead to 13 half way through the third. Kamryn Brown (SO/Gilbert, Ariz.) finished the quarter for the Eagles, scoring with under two minutes of play left. La Sierra answered with their own score, cutting the deficit to five.

The fourth quarter was all uphill for Embry-Riddle. Wolph could not seem to miss, hitting four threes throughout the fourth quarter. At several points throughout the fourth the Eagles pushed their lead to 14, as La Sierra could not overcome the solid defensive play. Knudson sealed the deal for her team, scoring the last four points for ERAU. The Eagles would end up winning by 17 on the road.

Wolph was the leading scorer for the Eagles, dropping 23 on the night. Ruiz was close behind with 21. Maletino-Faga rounded off the top three with 14. Pfeifer was the top rebounder for Embry-Riddle, coming down with seven boards. Knudson and Brown tied with five rebounds a piece, with Ruiz right behind them with four. Knudson also had a big night in the assist category, leading her team with eight. Villegas and Ruiz rounded off the top three, dropping six and five dimes respectively. Ruiz did not stop with those categories, also leading steals with five.

The Eagles will play Pacific Union on January 23 at 5:30 pm MST.