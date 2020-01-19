19 Gennaio 2020
[WOMEN'S BASKETBALL] DROVERS ROUT TEXAS WESLEYAN

(AGENPARL) – Chickasha (Oklahoma) dom 19 gennaio 2020

Women’s Basketball | Sat, Jan. 18, 2020 at 7:50 PM

CHICKASHA, Okla. – On Saturday afternoon, the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (11-5, 6-2 SAC) was back at home to host Texas Wesleyan University (10-5, 5-3 SAC). The Drovers were able to use their home-court advantage to cruise to a 99-67 victory against the Rams. With the win, the Drovers have been victorious in nine out of their last 12 games.

The Drovers got off to another solid start and took a 22-17 lead into the second quarter. USAO controlled the second quarter, just as they did the first, and extended their lead to 45-34 by halftime.

Following the break, the Drovers began to pour in buckets on the Rams. The Drovers outscored TWU 27-19 in the third quarter and 27-14 in the fourth to close out the blowout victory.

As a team, it was one of the most efficient offensive performances of the season for USAO. The Drovers shot 38-68 (.559) from the field, and 9-20 (.450) from beyond the arc. They also controlled the glass, out-rebounding the Rams 39-27. 

Reyna Ammons (SR/Houston, TX) went off for a career-high of 32 points to lead the Drovers offense. Ammons also added seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Ndeye Khady Sene (SR/M’Bour, Senegal) recorded her fifth double-double of the season as she scored 16 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, and she blocked six shots. Nadorjaye Cage (SR/Arlington, TX) also had a great game, scoring 15 points to go along with a pair of rebounds and a trio of assists. Kaytlen Johnson (JR/Anadarko, OK) had an all-around solid performance, coming just six rebounds shy of a triple-double. Johnson concluded with 10 points, four rebounds, 11 assists, and two steals. Tori James (JR/Blanchard, OK) contributed her sixth double-digit scoring performance in the Drovers’ last seven games. James closed the evening with 11 points, three rebounds, and two steals. Milagros Carrera (FR/Lima, Peru) scored seven points to go along with two rebounds and two assists, while Kaitlyn Hodgins (SR/Seminole, OK) scored four points, three bounds, and two assists. 

The Drovers will be back in action at home on Thursday, January 23 when they host No. 2 Oklahoma City University at 6:00 PM inside USAO Fieldhouse.

Fonte/Source: http://www.usaoathletics.com/article/2774

