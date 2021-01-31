[WOMEN’S BASKETBALL] DROVERS GET BACK ON TOP WITH HISTORICAL NIGHT

(AGENPARL) – CHICKASHA (OKLAHOMA) dom 31 gennaio 2021

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. – The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (9-3, 6-1) closed the month out with a dominate victory at John Brown University (0-2, 0-2). The 74-45 win was the team’s sixth game of the season won by a margin of 19 or more points.

Allowing only 9 points through the first ten minutes, the Drovers were focused and aggressive defensively. The Golden Eagles clinched the initial momentum of the game taking a quick 5-0 lead. The Drovers, coming off their first loss of the season, fired back for six straight points of their own swiftly shifting the momentum into their favor for a 12-9 lead to start the second quarter. Though JBU was able to push back within one point, the Drovers never let go of the reigns. The team was effective in defending its lead by forcing 12 turnovers and converting them to points. After twenty minutes of play, USAO held a comfortable 36-18 lead thanks to 45.5 percent shooting and crashing the boards for 19 defensive rebounds.

Though John Brown pushed back through the third quarter, the team was never able to stifle the USAO offense and significantly cut into the lead. With three minutes remaining in the game, the Drovers built a 30-point lead, their largest margin of the game. The team held command until the final buzzer to lock in their sixth win over a conference foe.

This season, Head coach Matthews has put together a deep roster that can execute at both ends of the court. The team ranks No. 19 nationally for Scoring Offense per Game averaging just over 80 points, while their quick and reactive defense ranks No. 13 in Field Goal Percent Defense and No. 7 in 3-point Field Goal Percent Defense. Saturday’s game was a perfect representation of how they’ve earned such rankings with multiple Drovers having a hand in the total of 16 steals and 6 blocks.

Milagros Carrera (SO/Lima, Peru) led all-scorers with 17 points off 7-of-13 shooting paired with 7 rebounds. Zaria Dorsey (JR/Bronx, NY) had another rowdy game contributing 15 points AND 15 rebounds. Dorsey continues to be a defensive heathen forcing another 3 steals and 3 blocks in her sixth double-double performance. While many Drovers showed off, Kaytlen Johnson (SR/Anadarko, OK) was the star of the show. With 90 seconds remaining in the first quarter, Johnson made history with her second assist of the day. She will go down in USAO history as the owner of the record for most assists in a career. To go along with her 10 points, Johnson forced 4 steals and one block plus three assists for 329 assists throughout her four-year career as a Drover! Both Jessica Palmer (SO/Anadarko, OK) and Jordan Bloomfield (FR/Fletcher, OK) put up 8 points and forced 2 steals. Nahemiah Johnson (JR/Philadelphia, PA) ended with 6 points, while Alex Miller (JR/Hartshorne, OK) had 4 points in the game. Tori James (SR/Blanchard, OK) and Lucia Guerrero (SO/Lima, Peru) rounded out the scoring for USAO, both with 3 points.

John Brown was led by 12 points from Tarrah Stephens, while Josie Sisk contributed 8 points with two blocks and two steals. Marta Matamala also aided the team with 7 points.

USAO ended the game converting 20 of their total points off 20 forced turnovers, while only allowing one point off the 12 turnovers they committed. Collectively, the team shot just over 50 percent from the field, 29.5 percent from deep. Due to a slow first half, JBU ended the game shooting 25.8 percent from the field. The USAO bench shined once again contributing 21 of the team’s overall points, an area Matthews has focused on all season.

The Drovers will return to action with a big game next week. USAO is set to host Oklahoma City University on Thursday, Feb. 4, for a 6 PM tip-off.

