[WOMEN’S BASKETBALL] DROVERS ERASE 16-POINT DEFICIT TO DEFEAT SOUTHWESTERN CHRISTIAN

(AGENPARL) – CHICKASHA (OKLAHOMA) dom 07 febbraio 2021

CHICKASHA, Okla. – Saturday afternoon, the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (10-3, 7-1 SAC) got off to a sluggish start, but was able to bounce back and cruise to a big victory over Southwestern Christian University (9-3, 5-3 SAC). The Drovers trailed the Eagles 11-26 at the end of the first quarter, but the Drovers were able to outscore SCU 76-47 over the final three quarters.

The Eagles were extremely efficient from three-point range in the first half, going 7-of-11 (.636) from deep, but the Drovers were able to cool off the Eagles offense in the second half, holding SCU to just 2-of-8 (.250) from beyond the arc.

USAO had a very efficient night offensively, shooting 31-of-59 (.525) from the field, and 8-of-21 (.381) from deep.

Milagros Carrera (SO/Lima, Peru) had a tremendous game, leading the Drovers to their seventh conference win. Carrera closed with 28 points and 10 rebounds to record her first double-double of the season. The guard from Peru, went 5-of-11 from 3-point range, and 11-of-18 from the field overall.

Kaytlen Johnson (SR/Anadarko, OK) nearly collected her first career triple-double, contributing 17 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists.

Zaria Dorsey (JR/Bronx, NY) was impressive as usual, concluding the win with 17 points, four rebounds, and five blocked shots on defense.

Alex Miller (JR/Hartshorne, OK) finished with 11 points, nine of which came in the second half. Jessica Palmer (SO/Anadarko, OK) scored eight points and grabbed three rebounds, while Tori James (SR/Blanchard, OK) added six points.

The Drovers will be back home at Brisco McPherson Court, inside USAO Fieldhouse on Tuesday, February 9, when they host Oklahoma Panhandle State University. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 PM CT.

Spectators are not allowed at USAO events, but you can stay up to date on all USAO Athletics news by following us on our media platforms!

Athletics Website: www.usaoathletics.com

Live-stream: www.portal.stretchinternet.com/usao/

YouTube: USAO Athletics

Twitter: @DroverAthletics

Facebook: @USAODrovers

Instagram: @usao_drover_athletics