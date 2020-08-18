[WOMEN’S BASKETBALL] CHARITY BROWN JOINS POINT WOMEN’S BASKETBALL STAFF

(AGENPARL) – WEST POINT (GEORGIA) mar 18 agosto 2020

WEST POINT, Ga. (Aug. 17, 2020) – Charity Brown has been added to the Point University women’s basketball coaching staff as a graduate assistant for the 2020-21 season, announced head coach Tory Wooley. Brown graduated from Samford University in 2020 with a degree in sports administration.

“Charity fits the mold of what we are trying to do with our program, and I am excited about bringing her on to our staff,” Wooley said. “Charity’s positive energy is infectious, and she has an amazing personality and work ethic that made this an easy hire. She is strong in her faith and played at a high level which our players can learn from and relate too. She is eager to learn and grow in this coaching profession and we’re excited about the future success of our program.”

During her senior year at Samford, Brown helped the Bulldogs win the Southern Conference regular season and conference tournament, and with the tournament win, the Bulldogs earned a bid to the NCAA tournament for the third time in program history. That same year, Brown earned third team All-SoCon honors and became the program’s all-time leader in career assists. She was No. 1 in the SoCon in total assists and assists per game and was nationally ranked 11th and 14th in total assists and assists per game, respectively.

“I am very thankful and excited to be the graduate assistant for the Point University women’s basketball team. I look forward to working with the team and the coaches,” Brown said.