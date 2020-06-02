WOMEN MADE UP 76.8 PER CENT OF ADULT VICTIMS OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AND INTIMATE PARTNER VIOLENCE

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), mar 02 giugno 2020
Published: 2 June 2020
According to Statistics Finland’s data, there
were 10,600 victims in domestic violence and intimate partner
violence offences reported to the authorities in 2019, which is
seven per cent more than in the previous year. In domestic violence
and intimate partner violence directed at adults, one-half took
place between married or cohabiting couples. Of adult victims, 76.8
per cent were women. Of all victims, 24.6 per cent were minors.
Adult victims of domestic violence and intimate
partner violence by sex in 2009 to 2019
In all, 37.8 per cent of domestic violence and intimate partner
violence recorded in 2019 was violence between married or
cohabiting couples, which is 0.5 percentage points higher than in
2018. The share has fallen slightly compared to the early 2010s. In
2019, slightly under one-sixth of domestic violence and intimate
partner violence took place between former married or cohabiting
couples. In slightly over 80 per cent of cases of violence between
married or cohabiting couples and former married or cohabiting
couples the victim was a woman. Violence between married or
cohabiting couples and former married or cohabiting couples
increased by good 300 cases (6.4 per cent) from the previous year.
In 2019, the number of cases reported was 5,700. In these
statistics, persons are considered former cohabiting couples if
they have lived together in the year preceding the statistical
reference year but not in the statistical reference year.
Victims of domestic violence and intimate
partner violence 2009 to 2019
|Relation between the victim and
the suspect
|2009
|2010
|2011
|2012
|2013
|2014
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|Total
|5,809
|6,657
|10,224
|10,602
|9,418
|8,862
|9,741
|9,911
|9,558
|9,888
|10,581
|Suspect is the parent of the victim
|1,038
|1,418
|1,852
|2,282
|1,825
|1,773
|2,316
|2,236
|2,179
|2,395
|2,573
|…Suspect is the biological or adoptive
father of the victim
|716
|913
|1,217
|1,458
|1,154
|1,111
|1,396
|1,353
|1,311
|1,438
|1,576
|…Suspect is the biological or adoptive
mother of the victim
|260
|377
|508
|699
|568
|567
|795
|759
|757
|830
|893
|…Suspect is a parent in the victim’s
family, not biological
|62
|128
|127
|125
|103
|95
|125
|124
|111
|127
|104
|Siblings
|297
|329
|575
|576
|591
|492
|518
|512
|499
|468
|593
|Directed by a child at his or her parent,
total
|286
|353
|517
|506
|483
|501
|474
|507
|490
|566
|615
|Between spouses and co-habitating partners
total
|2,593
|2,704
|4,442
|4,419
|3,821
|3,566
|3,655
|3,814
|3,448
|3,685
|4,003
|…Co-habiting partner
|983
|991
|1,650
|1,642
|1,427
|1,360
|1,620
|1,632
|1,456
|1,532
|1,671
|…Spouse
|1,610
|1,713
|2,792
|2,777
|2,394
|2,206
|2,035
|2,182
|1,992
|2,153
|2,332
|Former spouse
|513
|594
|921
|895
|846
|817
|803
|870
|871
|856
|876
|Former co-habitating partner
|625
|668
|966
|1,013
|937
|880
|893
|830
|842
|802
|808
|Other person living in the same
household
|34
|44
|50
|61
|58
|58
|252
|296
|322
|351
|327
|Cousin
|18
|35
|32
|38
|36
|25
|30
|22
|20
|33
|29
|The victim and suspect have a common
child
|405
|512
|869
|812
|821
|750
|800
|824
|887
|732
|757
Recorded cases of domestic violence and intimate partner
violence directed by parents against their underage children has
increased. In 2019, a total of 2,600 cases of violence directed by
parents against their underage children was recorded, which is 24.3
per cent of all recorded cases of domestic violence and intimate
partner violence. The growth compared to 2018 was 200 cases. Close
on 600 cases of violence between siblings was recorded. In nearly
30 per cent of these cases the victim was a minor.
Adult victims
Of victims of domestic violence and intimate partner violence,
7,900 were adults. Good one-half of them were aged between 25 and
44. Of the victims, 76.8 per cent were women. The share of women
has decreased by nearly five percentage points from 2009. In turn,
82.2 per cent of suspects were men. The share of male suspects has
fallen by nearly four percentage points from 2009. In case of male
victims, the suspect was also male in one-third of cases.
Correspondingly, in case of female victims the suspect was also
female in only four per cent of cases.
In 2019, one-half of domestic violence and intimate partner
violence cases directed at adults took place between married or
cohabiting couples. The share rose by one percentage point from the
previous year. Fifty-eight per cent of violence between couples was
between married couples and 42 per cent between cohabiting couples.
The share of violence between married couples has decreased by four
percentage points over a decade. For male victims, the suspect is
the current spouse or cohabiting partner in around 40 per cent of
cases and for female victims in slightly over 50 per cent of
cases.
Violence between former married or cohabiting couples
represented 21 per cent of all violence directed at adults. Here,
persons are considered former cohabiting couples if they have lived
together in the year preceding the statistical reference year but
not in the statistical reference year.
In addition, the victim and suspect had a child together in 10
per cent of cases. Current and former married or cohabiting couples
can also have a common child but in this examination, we have
primarily established who are married or cohabiting and only then
looked at whether the victim and suspect have a common child.
In slightly over 10 per cent of cases where the victim was a
man, the suspect was his sister or brother.
Of domestic violence and intimate partner violence directed at
adults, around 75 per cent were assaults. Around 20 per cent were
menaces. For men, the share of assaults was slightly higher and the
share of menaces slightly lower than for women. The share of sexual
offences in domestic violence and intimate partner violence was
around one per cent.
Underage victims
In 2,600 recorded cases of domestic violence and intimate
partner violence in 2019 the victim was aged under 18. The share of
underage victims has increased from around 18 per cent in 2009 to
close on 25 per cent. The recorded number of underage victims has
grown partly as a result of legislative changes. The legislative
amendment, which entered into force at the beginning of 2011,
considerably increased the number of recorded assault offences.
After the legislative amendment, petty assaults on minors or close
relatives became officially prosecutable. In addition, at the
beginning of April 2015, an amendment to the Child Welfare Act
(1302/2014) came into effect, which extended the reporting
obligation in cases where an offence against a child’s life or
health is suspected.
Child victims of domestic violence and intimate
partner violence by sex in 2009 to 2019
Of domestic violence and intimate partner violence cases
directed at minors, 96 per cent were committed by adults.
Sixty-five per cent of violence by adults against minors were
committed by men in 2019. The share of men as suspects has
decreased from nearly 75 per cent in 2009.
Of minor victims, 52.2 per cent were boys. The share of boys has
increased by a few percentage points from 2009. Among victims aged
under 10, slightly under 60 per cent were boys. The share of girls
increases as the age of the victim grows: of victims aged 10 to 14
slightly over 50 per cent and of victims aged 15 to 17 slightly
over 60 per cent are girls.
Of all underage victims, 21 per cent were aged under five, 40
per cent were aged between five and nine, 26 per cent between 10
and 14 and 13 per cent between 15 and 17.
Recurrence of domestic violence and intimate partner
violence
In 2019, altogether 10,600 cases of domestic violence and
intimate partner violence were recorded, and they had 8,000
different victims. Around 20 per cent of the victims or 1,700
persons had been the victim of domestic violence and intimate
partner violence more than once in 2019. There were 1,500 adult
victims of repeated violence of whom over 90 per cent were
women.
In 2009 to 2019, there were 9,400 persons among the 66,000
victims of domestic and intimate partner violence that, according
to the police, have been victims of domestic and intimate partner
violence in at least two different years and 2,300 in at least
three different years. Among adults, around 8,000 had been victims
in at least two different years, 83 per cent of whom were women.
Among adults who had been victims in at least three different
years, 89 per cent were women. There were slightly under 1,200
underage persons who had been victims in several years.
Data file
The domestic violence and intimate partner violence data were
formed based on register data of offences recorded by the police.
Information about domicile, family status and children, parents,
spouses and registered partnerships has been combined from
Statistics Finland’s data for the victim and suspect in the police
Patja system of crime reporting data. It has been established
whether the victim and suspect are cohabiting based on family
status and domicile data. The register data are from the
statistical reference year. The data also take into consideration
cases where the victim and suspect have been cohabiting in the year
preceding the statistical reference year. An examination of whether
the victim and suspect have a common child has been added to the
statistical data. If the victim and suspect are a cohabiting or
married couple or a former married or cohabiting couple they are
primarily included in these categories and only then do we examine
whether the victim and suspect have a common child.
Starting from 2015, we have also considered whether the victim
and suspect have lived in the same dwelling in any month during the
statistical reference year. We have formed cohabiting couples of
those living in the same dwelling if both are aged over 18, are of
opposite sexes and their age difference is under 16 years. All
offences that were reported in the statistical reference year are
included, so the offence can have taken place in an earlier year.
In addition to sexual offences in Chapter 20 of the Criminal Code
and offences against life and health in Chapter 21, offences
related to domestic violence and intimate partner violence include
deprivation of personal liberty (Criminal Code, Chapter 25,
Sections 1 to 2), menace (Chapter 25, Section 7), stalking (Chapter
25, Section 7a), coercion (Chapter 25, Section 8) and trafficking
in human beings (Chapter 25, Section 3). In addition, robberies
(Chapter 31, Section 1) and extortions (Chapter 31, Section 3) are
included.
