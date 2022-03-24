(AGENPARL) – gio 24 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to Secretary’s Remarks for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

03/23/2022 08:02 PM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

Education is a human right, and the United States rejects the Taliban’s excuses for reversing their commitment to the people of Afghanistan that all Afghans would be able to return to school at all levels today. As many girls and women were returning to secondary classrooms across the country, they were told to go home until further notice. We stand with Afghan girls and their families, who see education as a path to realizing the full potential of Afghanistan’s society and economy.

This decision by the Taliban, if it is not swiftly reversed, will profoundly harm the Afghan people, the country’s prospects for economic growth, and the Taliban’s ambition to improve their relations with the international community.

