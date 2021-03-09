WOMAN INDICTED FOR ALLEGEDLY STRAW PURCHASING HANDGUNS IN CHICAGO SUBURB

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mar 09 marzo 2021

CHICAGO — A woman has been indicted on federal firearm charges for allegedly straw purchasing handguns in a Chicago suburb on behalf of another individual.

On three occasions in 2019 and 2020, DIAMOND SMITH purchased a total of seven handguns, including two semi-automatic pistols, from a licensed firearms dealer in Oak Forest, Ill., and falsely certified on federal forms that she was the actual buyer, according to an indictment returned in U.S. District Court in Chicago. In reality, Smith purchased the guns on behalf of another individual, the charges allege.

Fonte/Source: https://www.atf.gov/news/pr/woman-indicted-allegedly-straw-purchasing-handguns-chicago-suburb