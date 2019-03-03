3 Marzo 2019
Woman charged with murder of baby in Croydon

(AGENPARL) – London dom 03 marzo 2019

A woman arrested following the death of a baby girl aged three months has been charged with her murder.

The 40-year-woman from West Croydon will appear at Bromley Magistrates Court on Monday, 4 March.

+ She is not being named at this time as reporting restrictions may be imposed by the court.

Fonte/Source: http://news.met.police.uk/news/woman-charged-with-murder-of-baby-in-croydon-360629?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=Subscription&utm_content=news

