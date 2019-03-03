(AGENPARL) – London dom 03 marzo 2019
A woman arrested following the death of a baby girl aged three months has been charged with her murder.
The 40-year-woman from West Croydon will appear at Bromley Magistrates Court on Monday, 4 March.
+ She is not being named at this time as reporting restrictions may be imposed by the court.
Fonte/Source: http://news.met.police.uk/news/woman-charged-with-murder-of-baby-in-croydon-360629?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=Subscription&utm_content=news