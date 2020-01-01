24 Marzo 2020
WOMAN CHARGED WITH MURDER, ACTON

(AGENPARL) – LONDON mar 24 marzo 2020

A woman has been charged after a man was struck and killed by a car in Acton.

Rhian Beresford, 28 () of Hope Gardens, W3 was charged on Tuesday, 24 March with murder and attempted murder.

She will appear in custody at Ealing Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 24 March.

This follows an incident at approximately 12:50hrs on Sunday, 22 March in Salisbury Street, W3 where a 54-year-old man died after being struck by a car. The driver then exited the car and attempted to attack a second man – he was not seriously injured. A woman was arrested at the scene and charged as above.

Homicide detectives from Specialist Crime investigate.

Fonte/Source: http://news.met.police.uk/news/woman-charged-with-murder-acton-397980?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=Subscription&utm_content=news

