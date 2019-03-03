3 Marzo 2019
Woman arrested on suspicion of murder following death of a baby girl in Croydon

dom 03 marzo 2019

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a baby girl.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 11.57hrs on Saturday, 2 March to a report of a young baby, aged 3 months, unresponsive at a residential address in Croydon.

Officers attended and the baby was taken to hospital. Despite the efforts of officers and LAS staff to revive baby, she was pronounced dead at around 13:05hrs.

Her family have been informed.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

A woman, aged 40, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. She is currently in police custody.

At this early stage, police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation. The baby and the woman arrested were known to each other.

The investigation is being managed by the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command led by DCI Noel McHugh.

Enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances.

Anyone with information concerning this death is asked to call police via or Crimstoppers anonymously via .

