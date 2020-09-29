martedì, Settembre 29, 2020
SECRETARY POMPEO'S CALL WITH SAUDI FOREIGN MINISTER FAISAL BIN FARHAN AL SAUD

U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE TO HONOR FOREIGN SERVICE OFFICER (RET.) WILLIAM S.…

WITNESSES SOUGHT IN ROBBERY OF SENIOR DOWNTOWN

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mar 29 settembre 2020

A Calgary senior was robbed downtown last week and investigators are seeking two witnesses who stopped to help the victim.

Just after 11 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, a man in his 70s was walking in the area of Sixth Avenue and Seventh Street S.W., when he was approached by a man and a woman who demanded his jacket and produced a handgun. The suspects grabbed the man’s arms and pushed him to the ground, striking his head on the pavement. They took the senior’s jacket and fled.

The senior was taken to hospital for minor injuries sustained in the attack.

Investigators would like to speak to two witnesses who stopped to assist the victim after the attack. Anyone who witnessed the attack, or who was in the area at the time is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips” app

Case #/5547

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/witnesses-sought-in-robbery-of-senior-downtown/

