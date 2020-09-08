martedì, Settembre 8, 2020
WITNESS SOUGHT IN DOUBLE STABBING INVESTIGATION

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mar 08 settembre 2020

A double stabbing that occurred early last week has led investigators to seek out a witness who may have more information.

On Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, police were called to the area of 8 Avenue and 5 Street S.W., just before 11:30 p.m., for reports that two men had been stabbed. Both were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is believed the victims left the Unicorn Pub, located at 223 8 Ave. S.W., on foot sometime shortly before the assault. As they made their way to the intersection where the assault occurred, the victims had a number of interactions with other pedestrians as well as motorists.

Investigators have identified one specific witness who is believed to have information about the interaction that occurred between the victims and their assailant. CCTV photos of the witness are being released in hopes of identifying and locating him.

Anyone with information about this double stabbing, or the witness, is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:

TEXT: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

Case # /4511

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/witness-sought-in-double-stabbing-investigation/

