WITHIN THE INTENSIVE INSPECTION CAMPAIGNS 118 VIOLATIONS RECORDED ON THE SHOPS AND COMMERCIAL CENTERS IN AL SEEB

(AGENPARL) – MUSCAT (OMAN), dom 19 aprile 2020

The Department of Consumer Protection in Al Seeb continues its intensive inspection campaigns on shops and commercial centers as part of the efforts made by the General Authority for Consumer Protection represented by its various departments in monitoring markets and following up commodity prices under the exceptional circumstance witnessed in the Sultanate and the countries of the world and the spread of Corona Virus (Covid 19) .

 

During its continuous campaigns, the authority recorded 118 violations during the period from March 15, 2020 to April 11, 2020. The price raising violation came at the top of the violations by about 55 violations, followed by the failure to set the prices with 31 violations, while the rest of the violations varied between the non-issuance of purchase invoices and non-conformity of goods with specifications and standards, and making misleading commercial advertising and offers.

Ziyad Al-Wahaibi, Director of the department, emphasized that the Judicial officers are constantly working to arrest the violators, and stressed the need for the suppliers to abide by the laws and regulations in order to avoid such violations.

Fonte/Source: http://www.pacp.gov.om/Media-Centre/News/Within-the-Intensive-inspection-campaigns-118-viol.aspx?feed=news

