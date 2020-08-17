lunedì, Agosto 17, 2020
Breaking News

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH DOMINICAN PRESIDENT ABINADER

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH DOMINICAN PRESIDENT ABINADER

CORONAVIRUS, DISCOTECHE CHIUSE, DALLE 18 ALLE 6 D’OBBLIGO LA MASCHERINE NEI LUOGHI…

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER CAVUSOGLU

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER CAVUSOGLU

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF AUGUST 16, 2020

CORONAVIRUS, SALVINI: GOVERNO INCAPACE, DURO CON GLI ITALIANI E DEBOLE CON I…

STATEMENT BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE/VICE-PRESIDENT JOSEP BORRELL ON RENEWED DRILLING ACTIVITIES BY…

BIELORUSSIA. NON SACRIFICARE LA VERITà PER INTERESSI POLITICI

ZIMBABWE: LA SOLIDARIETà DEL NUNZIO AI VESCOVI

Agenparl
Image default
Home » WISHFUL BEDTIME STORIES

WISHFUL BEDTIME STORIES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), lun 17 agosto 2020 Brisbane Festival website
Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 6:30 – 7:30pm

Wishful Bedtime Stories

Every week of Brisbane Festival hear a new tale inspired by the experiences of children in 2020

Take the kids on an adventure to the beach, a fabulous birthday party, Grandma’s house, or to a faraway land with Wishful Bedtime Stories.

Director Bridget Boyle, writers David Burton and Clare McFadden, and Sound Designer Kim Bowers (Busty Beatz) have together taken the everyday and imagined places children longed for during lockdown and turned them into exquisite bedtime stories for 3 to 12 year olds.

Your children will be lulled to sleep with tales of change and stories of wonder, inspired by the experiences of children in 2020.

Times: One story released every week on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6.30pm
Duration: 5-10 minutes
Where: Stories will be released on the Brisbane Festival website every Tuesday and Wednesday. For listening at your leisure, any time until Brisbane Festival ends.

Parent event: Brisbane Festival
Event type: Family events, Festivals, Free
Age range: Infants and toddlers, Preschool kids, Kids, Teens, Young adults, Adults (30+), Seniors
Cost: Free
Age: Suitable for ages 3+
Bookings: No bookings required. Head to the Brisbane Festival website to tune in.

Fonte/Source: https://www.brisbane.qld.gov.au/trumba?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D147233079

Post collegati

WISHFUL BEDTIME STORIES

Redazione

10 ACT CABARET: A NEW DAY

Redazione

PREGNANT MOTHER’S IMMUNITY TIED TO BEHAVIORAL, EMOTIONAL CHALLENGES FOR KIDS WITH AUTISM

Redazione

VULNERABLE POPULATIONS DURING COVID-19 RESPONSE: CHILDREN AND ADOLESCENTS DEPRIVED OF LIBERTY IN THE CONTEXT OF THE COVID-19 RESPONSE IN THE WHO EUROPEAN REGION

Redazione

GENE VARIANTS HELP EXPLAIN CONNECTION BETWEEN SKIN DISORDER AND FOOD ALLERGY RISK

Redazione

PENSIONER HAD MORE THAN 7,000 CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE IMAGES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More