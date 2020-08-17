(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), lun 17 agosto 2020 Brisbane Festival website

Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 6:30 – 7:30pm

Every week of Brisbane Festival hear a new tale inspired by the experiences of children in 2020

Take the kids on an adventure to the beach, a fabulous birthday party, Grandma’s house, or to a faraway land with Wishful Bedtime Stories.

Director Bridget Boyle, writers David Burton and Clare McFadden, and Sound Designer Kim Bowers (Busty Beatz) have together taken the everyday and imagined places children longed for during lockdown and turned them into exquisite bedtime stories for 3 to 12 year olds.

Your children will be lulled to sleep with tales of change and stories of wonder, inspired by the experiences of children in 2020.

Times: One story released every week on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6.30pm

Duration: 5-10 minutes

Where: Stories will be released on the Brisbane Festival website every Tuesday and Wednesday. For listening at your leisure, any time until Brisbane Festival ends.

Parent event: Brisbane Festival

Event type: Family events, Festivals, Free

Age range: Infants and toddlers, Preschool kids, Kids, Teens, Young adults, Adults (30+), Seniors

Cost: Free

Age: Suitable for ages 3+

Bookings: No bookings required. Head to the Brisbane Festival website to tune in.

