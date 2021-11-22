(AGENPARL) – lun 22 novembre 2021 Watering in the Winter

As days shorten and temperatures cool, lawns and landscapes generally need less water. Sacramento during an average year receives several inches of rain, which can be plenty for plants.

Here are several tips to keep your landscapes and trees healthy through the winter during the continuing drought.

Fall / Winter Watering Schedule

According to the City’s watering schedule, landscapes from November through February can only be watered once a week rather than twice per week during summer months.

Watering is allowed on either Saturday or Sunday, at any time of day. No weekday watering is permitted. No watering is allowed for a 48-hour period after it rains more than one-eighth of an inch.

Try turning off your sprinklers this winter

City staff are encouraging people to turn off their lawn sprinklers entirely this winter as during the wet season, rainfall can supply most water needs.

If you do turn off your sprinklers, keep in mind that trees still need to be watered deeply when it doesn’t rain.

Doubled rebates until Dec. 31

The amount of money people can receive from water conservation rebates is doubled until Dec. 31, including grass conversion projects as well as irrigation and indoor fixture upgrades.

– Grass conversion projects: Save up to $6,000 for single-family homes and up to $100,000 for multi-family and commercial properties.

– Sprinklers and smart irrigation: Save up to $800 to replace sprinklers and convert to drip irrigation. Save up to $400 for smart irrigation controllers that water landscapes according to the weather.

– High-efficiency toilets: Replace certain toilets older than 2014 with high-efficiency ones.

– Free after instant rebate: Smart controllers, shower heads and faucet aerators, are free for City residents while supplies last from SMUD.

How to water trees during the drought

Care tips courtesy of Sacramento Tree Foundation

Sacramento’s trees are a precious resource that make our hot summers livable. Our last drought killed hundreds of millions of trees throughout California, many of them here in Sacramento. Together, we can prevent this crisis from happening again. Saving our existing tree canopy and planting new trees is our path toward a resilient future.

How do you know when it’s time to water? Check the soil!

Use a screwdriver or soil probe to check the soil at least six inches below the surface near the drip line of your tree (the imaginary circle at the farthest reaches of the tree’s branches). If the soil is hard, dry, and crumbly, add water with a slow soak. If the soil is wet and sticky, allow it to dry before adding more water.

How to water established trees (3+ years after planting)

Don’t rely on lawn sprinklers – they won’t water deeply enough to reach tree roots. Instead, slowly soak the tree’s drip line, the circular area under the farthest reaches of the branches, until water reaches 12-18 inches below the surface. Don’t water close to the trunk. You can use:

– A soaker hose

– A hose sprinkler on a low setting

– Drip tubing or emitters

