Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that vaccine appointments scheduled for Sunday, February 7 at state-run sites in Long Island at Stony Brook and Jones Beach will be postponed due to winter weather affecting the area. The appointments will be rescheduled for over the following seven days. New Yorkers with appointments scheduled for Sunday at the Long Island sites will receive an email or text message rescheduling their vaccination. Those with appointments scheduled for tomorrow will not be able to reschedule an appointment for today.

“A strong winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow, high winds, and potentially hazardous conditions that could impact travel and cause power outages across Long Island, and as a result we’re postponing appointments at the Stony Brook and Jones Beach state-run vaccination sites in the interest of residents’ safety,” Governor Cuomo said. “If you have an appointment, you will not lose your spot, and we ask everyone who did have an appointment for tomorrow to not show up to these sites today and to remain patient.”

Yesterday, the Governor announced that vaccine appointments scheduled for today at the state-run site in Buffalo were postponed due to winter weather affecting the area, and those appointments remain postponed.

As part of the rescheduling process and to the extent possible, timing of new appointments will scheduled in alignment with the original appointment’s time. If that new appointment time does not work for an individual given the change in day, they will be provided with a contact number to identify a different time that may work better for the individual.