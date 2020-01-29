(AGENPARL) – mer 29 gennaio 2020 ****** ****** ** *************************************

Winter Heating Fuels

Winter Heating Fuels statistics are now available.

The statistics include regional inventory totals for the week ending on January 24, 2020, for propane, heating oil, and natural gas, as well as weekly retail and wholesale prices as of January 27, 2020, for propane and heating oil for selected states.

Accompanying Winter Propane Market Update is now also available for download.

