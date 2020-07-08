mercoledì, Luglio 8, 2020
Breaking News

INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS ARE WELCOME IN THE U.S.

INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS ARE WELCOME IN THE U.S.

AFRICA-EUROPE YOUTH MEET-UP: ENGAGING AFRICAN, EUROPEAN AND DIASPORA YOUTH

AFRICA-EUROPE YOUTH MEET-UP

LISBONA, CONTE: RISPOSTE EUROPEE CONTRO LA CRISI DEVE ESSERE FORTE E AMBIZIOSA

CORONAVIRUS, IL PRESIDENTE BRASILIANO BOLSONARO È POSITIVO

MARTEDì 7 LUGLIO 2020 – 236ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

NEWS STORY: PM CALL WITH CHANCELLOR MERKEL: 7 JULY 2020

PASSING OF LORNE CRANER, FORMER ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE FOR THE BUREAU…

IMPLEMENTING VISA RESTRICTIONS UNDER THE RECIPROCAL ACCESS TO TIBET ACT

Agenparl

WILLIAM WORDSWORTH

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, mer 08 luglio 2020

Cover

William Wordsworth

A Life

Second Edition

Stephen Gill

Reviews and Awards

“One of the many enjoyments of Stephen Gill’s William Wordsworth: A Life is the quiet pride it communicates in a job well done. Wordsworth emerges from this comprehensive and absorbing study as a man whose sense of purpose and duty steadily grew from youth to old age.” — Freya Johnston, The Guardian

“The richly revised second edition of Gill’s biography (the first appeared in 1990), refuses the usual trajectory and instead celebrates ‘a multifaceted, highly creative life of eighty years’.” — Thomas Keymer, London Review of Books

“Gill gives us the Wordsworth who bore life’s tribulations as a philosopher, the Wordsworth renowned as a poet, but also the deeply human portrait of Wordsworth the man.” — Chris Townsend, The Wordsworth Trust

“This biography not only presents Wordsworth in the round, but also grants us a peep into his very soul.” — Steve Craggs, Northern Echo

“Stephen Gill’s masterly and immensely readable “William Wordsworth: A Life“.” — Michael Dirda, The Washington Post

“Gill is the leading authority on the poet and writes in great detail about his life and work; an essential book for all students.” — Robert Tanitch, The Mature Times

“An essential companion to students of Wordsworth with much to offer the general reader.” — Will Smith, Cumbria Life

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/william-wordsworth-9780198817116?cc=us&lang=en

Post collegati

THE BEAUTY AND THE TERROR

Redazione

WILLIAM WORDSWORTH

Redazione

THE BLACK PRINCE OF FLORENCE

Redazione

REGIOSELECTIVE REMOTE C5 CYANOALKOXYLATION AND CYANOALKYLATION OF 8-AMINOQUINOLINES WITH AZOBISISOBUTYRONITRILE

Redazione

SES-REG–06747 – OZARK MOUNTAIN MEDIA GROUP, LLC – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

SES-MOD–03792 – WZTV LICENSEE, LLC – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More