University of Louisiana Monroe Assistant Professor of English Will Rogers, Ph.D., has received a prestigious ATLAS grant – Awards to Louisiana Artists and Scholars – from the Louisiana Board of Regents.

The grant will support Rogers’ completion of his study, “Haunted Chaucer: Trauma and Narrative in the ‘Canterbury Tales.'”

Fonte/Source: https://www.ulm.edu/news/2020/will_rogers_052320.html