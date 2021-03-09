WILD RELATIVES OFFER A SOLUTION TO DEVASTATING CHICKPEA DISEASE ASCOCHYTA BLIGHT

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 09 marzo 2021 (American Phytopathological Society) To help curtail the impact of Ascochyta blight, plant pathologists in Western Australia have turned to wild relatives of the chickpea: Cicer reticulatum and Cicer echinospermum and found that these plants have a natural resistance to the disease. This is the first report of Ascochyta blight resistance in a novel wild Cicer collection.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-03/aps-ro030821.php