WILD ENERGY

(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), mar 18 agosto 2020 Friday, September 4 – Friday, September 25, 2020

Wild Energy

Take a stroll through this unique outdoor sound installation in South Bank’s Rainforest Walk.

This multi-channel outdoor installation by Annea Lockwoord and Bob Bielecki gives audiences access to the inaudible vibrations in the ultra and infra ranges emanating from sources which affect us fundamentally, but which are beyond our audio perception. 

Duration: 50 minute work repeated continuously from 9am-10pm
Where: Rainforest Walk
Accessbility: Wheelchair access

VenueSouth Bank Parklands, Brisbane City
Venue addressSouth Bank Parklands, Corner Ernest Street, Stanley Street and Grey Street, South Brisbane
Parent event: Brisbane Festival
Event type: Festivals, Free
Cost: Free
Age: Suitable for all ages.
Bookings: No booking required. Find out more on the Brisbane Festival website.
Bookings required: No

Fonte/Source: https://www.brisbane.qld.gov.au/trumba?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D147278418

