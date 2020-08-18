Wild Energy

(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), mar 18 agosto 2020 Friday, September 4 – Friday, September 25, 2020

Take a stroll through this unique outdoor sound installation in South Bank’s Rainforest Walk.

This multi-channel outdoor installation by Annea Lockwoord and Bob Bielecki gives audiences access to the inaudible vibrations in the ultra and infra ranges emanating from sources which affect us fundamentally, but which are beyond our audio perception.

Duration: 50 minute work repeated continuously from 9am-10pm

Where: Rainforest Walk

Accessbility: Wheelchair access

Venue: South Bank Parklands, Brisbane City

Venue address: South Bank Parklands, Corner Ernest Street, Stanley Street and Grey Street, South Brisbane

Parent event: Brisbane Festival

Event type: Festivals, Free

Cost: Free

Age: Suitable for all ages.

Bookings: No booking required. Find out more on the Brisbane Festival website.

Bookings required: No

Fonte/Source: https://www.brisbane.qld.gov.au/trumba?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D147278418