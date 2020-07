(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), sab 18 luglio 2020 Screening entire populations for breast and ovarian cancer gene mutations could prevent millions more breast and ovarian cancer cases across the world compared to current clinical practice, according to an international study. The research also shows that it is cost effective in high and upper-middle income countries.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200716220926.htm