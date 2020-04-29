WHY TECH NEEDS A BRAND STRATEGY

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), mer 29 aprile 2020

In the tech industry, not many businesses consider their brand strategy too profoundly. This failing means that instead of standing out in an already saturated field, they just form part of the background. A brand strategy focuses on promoting the company’s image to the consumer. As The Balance SMB notes, a brand is an item or characteristic that marks a particular business as unique. A brand doesn’t necessarily have to be as recognizable as Dermani Medspa, for example, but it helps to connect to clients when they are. Tech companies need a brand strategy because they’re trying to connect their userbase to their product. They’re trying to leverage their core audience’s loyalty to market their services. Doing so requires breaking down the elements of the brand’s image.

Getting the Value Proposition Right

One of the things that marketing students learn early on is how important branding is for a company’s success. Information Week notes a concept known as functional branding, whereby a tech company uses every opportunity afforded to them to build customer loyalty. Branding is more than just a fancy logo, and a catchy motto (although these too form part of the strategy). Functional branding offers a value promise to the customer. So many tech entrepreneurs fail to realize that they have to inform users of the benefits of their product to make them want to buy it. Sales are what keeps the company in business, and no matter how good a piece of software is, without the right strategy behind it, it’ll inevitably fail.

Putting the Human into Tech

Branding Strategy Insider mentions that many tech companies drop the ball on their marketing efforts because they miss the importance of using tech to help people. Technology is a tool, and using it wisely will help the human race. However, when it comes to creating a tech product that users will enjoy using, a lot of companies simply go overboard. Instead of a value proposition, they instead focus on what they think they would like. The result is a product that, while it may be very functional and even innovative, doesn’t cater to the needs of the consumer directly and will fail as a commercial product.





Dealing with Both Problems

These two problems may seem disparate from a tech company’s standpoint, but a business can resolve these in one single motion by finding a standard solution for both. For a tech brand to succeed, it must provide a valuable service or commodity to a user, and then inform the user how it can benefit their lives. It seems simple, but this is the definition of the problem in its broadest strokes. Drilling down reveals a lot more nuanced, which varies from brand to brand. Brand strategies are useful in conveying the company’s product, it’s benefits, and the company’s guiding values through strategic content. It focuses on building customer loyalty and community.

How To Build a Tech Brand Strategy

The strategy a tech brand adopts will depend on what it wants to do. Some companies offer their value proposition by informing their users of things happening in the industry and mentioning how their product fits into the ecosystem. Others prefer to do long-form content and videos, teaching users how to use their product or others like it. The strategy the brand adopts requires a full-blown marketing effort to determine who the core audience of the brand is and what they want. Then, once the company figured that out, they can show how their product solves this problem. Without a brand strategy, however, tech companies will simply be another name lost in the crowd.

Image Credit: geralt https://pixabay.com/images/id-/

Fonte/Source: https://datafloq.com/read/why-tech-needs-a-brand-strategy/8269