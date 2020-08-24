lunedì, Agosto 24, 2020
WHY DO RUO2 ELECTRODES CATALYZE ELECTROCHEMICAL CO2 REDUCTION TO METHANOL RATHER THAN METHANE OR PERHAPS NEITHER OF THOSE?

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 24 agosto 2020

Ebrahim Tayyebi, Javed Hussain, Egill Skúlason
Energy barriers are calculated for the electrochemical CO2 reduction reaction on the RuO2(110) surface towards methanol, methane, formic acid, methanediol, CO and the competing H2 formation and compared with experimental literature.
