WHY DO RUO2 ELECTRODES CATALYZE ELECTROCHEMICAL CO2 REDUCTION TO METHANOL RATHER THAN METHANE OR PERHAPS NEITHER OF THOSE?

Chem. Sci., 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0SC01882A, Edge Article

Ebrahim Tayyebi, Javed Hussain, Egill Skúlason

Energy barriers are calculated for the electrochemical CO 2 reduction reaction on the RuO 2 (110) surface towards methanol, methane, formic acid, methanediol, CO and the competing H 2 formation and compared with experimental literature.

